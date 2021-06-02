iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 1,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

