iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,735 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 359,236 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

