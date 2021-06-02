iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.95. 90,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,113. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

