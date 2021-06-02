iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. 25,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,456. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

