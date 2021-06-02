iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $422.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

