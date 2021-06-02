iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

