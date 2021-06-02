ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Up 3.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.58. 11,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 50,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

ITMPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

