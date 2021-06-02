Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Up 0.4%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 9,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 54,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $480,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

