Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.