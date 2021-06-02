Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $22,636,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $15,881,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE:SBH opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

