Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

