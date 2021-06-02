Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.