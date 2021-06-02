Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $446,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94.

