Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

