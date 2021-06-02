Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 696,868 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,701,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $300,599.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,459 shares of company stock worth $13,491,631.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.