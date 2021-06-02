Jarvis Network 1-Day Volume Tops $116,815.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $116,815.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01038591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.45 or 0.09652560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.