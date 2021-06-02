Jarvis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $116,815.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01038591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.45 or 0.09652560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

