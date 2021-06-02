Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $191.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $193.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

