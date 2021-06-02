Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 215,663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Alphabet worth $2,880,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,427.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,280.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.