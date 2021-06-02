Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 171,646 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of General Motors worth $205,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 46.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,945,000 after buying an additional 214,556 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

General Motors stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 133,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,774,406. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

