Jennison Associates LLC Invests $287.02 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $58,993,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $47,784,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,847,000. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $21,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

