Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $751,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

