Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,781,593 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,781,593 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of S&P Global worth $475,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.59. 5,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,613. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.