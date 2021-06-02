JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 565.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,001 shares of company stock valued at $488,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 7,368,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

