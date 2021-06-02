JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -282.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.