John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 100,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $21.53.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
