Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,852 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.