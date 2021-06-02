Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,590,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,267,000 after buying an additional 96,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

