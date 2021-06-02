Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $124.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,405. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.97. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.