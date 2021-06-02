Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.82. 360,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 751,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on JUSHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jushi in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jushi from $7.05 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

