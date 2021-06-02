Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 1,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

