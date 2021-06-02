Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

KLR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 19,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $4,281,353.82. Also, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

