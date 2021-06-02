Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Shares Down 2.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 9,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 30,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Kaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.89 target price for the company.

Get Kaya alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.