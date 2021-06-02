Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The company traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 154718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.03.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.1089109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

