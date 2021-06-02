Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $104.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 56.3% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $104,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 503.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 49,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.29. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

