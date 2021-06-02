Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,590 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 427,537 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 373,986 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,916,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 181,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,245,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $61.57.

