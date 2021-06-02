Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

