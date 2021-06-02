Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78.

