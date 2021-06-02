Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 182,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

