Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

