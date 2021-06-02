Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12.

