KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $332.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

