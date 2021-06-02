KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

