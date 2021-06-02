KeyFi Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $12,324.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00281945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00188512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.01054547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.74 or 1.00210276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00033254 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,738 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

