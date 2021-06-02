Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $148.64

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$148.64 and traded as low as C$136.44. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$137.14, with a volume of 35,170 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 471.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.