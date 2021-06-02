Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 101,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

