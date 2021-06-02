Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

GD traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,656. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

