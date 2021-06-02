Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,448 shares of company stock worth $1,850,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

