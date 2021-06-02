Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

