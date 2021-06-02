Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $34.45.
Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.