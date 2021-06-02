Klaytn Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $34.04 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,584,699,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,469,466,968 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

